Annabella Lafferty, 4 months old, daughter of Kevin and Bethany Lafferty, of Dallas, won first place in a costume contest at a Dallas area Fall Festival held Oct. 31. Annabella has a great-grandmother, Joyce Butler, uncle and aunt Jason and April Butler, as well as numerous other aunts and uncles who live in Victoria.
Annabella Lafferty took first place in costume contest in Dallas
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Master Gardener's virtual plant sale was held Oct. 23-24
- Correction: Free COVID-19 testing available in Victoria Thursday
- Correction: Sudoku Oct. 27
- Correction: COVID-19 testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Correction: Congressman has filed bills to protect against abortion and to create federal sunset commission
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Incumbent Refugio County sheriff reelected
- Myers wins Lavaca County judge's race
- President Trump receives majority of votes in Victoria County
- Hernandez eases to victory for Victoria County tax assessor-collector
- Results for city and school board elections in the Crossroads
- VISD closes DeLeon after 5 staff test COVID-positive
- Playoff seeding to be determined in final week
- Incumbent Danny Garcia reelected Victoria County Precinct 1 commissioner
- Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting at Burdogz Bar & Grill
- Incumbent DeWitt County sheriff leads by wide margin
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (38)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
- Myers wins Lavaca County judge's race (2)
- Free Victoria flu shot clinic for low-income, homeless residents 'a gift' to community (2)
Recent Comments
-
Lish Hugsgrizzlybears said:
Why did the front page of Victoria Advocate and the Crossroads Today KAVU have Jane as the runner up??? As of 2:41pm 11/4/2020.
-
amy goodman said:Mimi was a special lady with a huge heart. She loved having Carol and her daughter at the farm. I loved visiting there too, and so did my dogs! She made sure her home was comfortable and her g…
-
Rick Dockery said:What was with the front page today? I woke up and the side bar showed Ashley at 25% Biden at like 60%??? My paper was late for this? I needed to see the high school playoff scenarios...much mo…
-
Susan Anderson said:
I am so sorry to hear this. My family and I had the honor of knowing Bill he was a awesome man. Always and forever in our hearts. The Anderson Family Edna Tx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.