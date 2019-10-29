Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church is Shiner is having its annual strudel bake Nov. 9 at the Shiner K.C. dining hall.
For the 33rd year, volunteers will gather to make hundreds of the Shiner version of the traditional homemade apple strudel that is so popular during the holiday season as well as other times of the year.
The strudels come unbaked and include baking instructions so strudel lovers have the opportunity to bake the pastry in their own kitchen and enjoy the tantalizing aroma. These strudels keep for months in the freezer and are convenient to give as gifts and have on hand for a special treat at any time of the year.
The price will be $16 per strudel. To place an order for strudels to be picked up in Shiner, call Quality Pharmacy at 361-594-2262 or Marjorie Kresta at 361-594-2361 or email aduke@sscmshiner.org. Pick up time at the K.C. Hall will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. For the convenience of patrons, orders can be picked up in drive-thru lines at the hall.
For orders and deliveries to the following cities, call the number listed for each city:
- Yoakum: Contact Fran Pesek at 361-594-2638 or 361-293-1308; pickup at Jahn Refrigeration, 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 9.
- Moulton and Flatonia: Contact David and Virginia Vinklarek at 361-594-2343. Moulton pickup at Moulton grocery, 1-1:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Flatonia pickup at Sacred Heart Church parking lot, 2-2:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
- Victoria: Contact Ann Duke at 361-594-3836 or aduke@sscmshiner.org; pickup at Our Lady of Victory Church parking lot, 1-1:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
- East Bernard: Contact Reggie Guettner at 361-293-6574; pickup at Holy Cross Church parking lot, 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 10.
To assure availability, orders should be placed by Nov. 8.
All proceeds benefit Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner.
