There will be a free Anti-Bullying Workshop “It Starts with Hello” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 808 S. Navarro St. School-aged students, along with parents, counselors and youth leaders, are welcome to attend.
Detective James Collins of the Victoria Police Department Crime-stoppers Unit will be presenting. This is an interactive session that focuses on learning how to be socially inclusive and connected. Also appearing, Officer Alfred Garza, resource officer at Howell Intermediate School.
For more information, contact the Rev. Jeff Williams, Youth Minister, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at 361-652-1169.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.