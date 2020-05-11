Appelt's Hill Hall
Contributed Photo

The 56th Appelt Family Reunion, scheduled for June 7, has been canceled as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19. 

The next reunion will be on June 6, 2021 at Appelt’s Hill Hall in Hallettsville.

