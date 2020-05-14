The local board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program is preparing to submit a proposal for federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program National Board.

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program allocation for Victoria County Phase 37 is $31,848 and the county's Phase CARES allocation is $45,406, according to a news release from the Community Action Committee of Victoria.

Funds will be awarded to recipient agencies following approval of the local board's proposal to the national board.

Local recipient organizations that may participate must be a nonprofit, be capable of providing emergency food, shelter, and/or utility assistance; use funds to supplement and extend existing resources and not to substitute or reimburse, have an acceptable accounting system, conduct an annual audit, practice nondiscrimination, have a voluntary board, complete reports electronically and be willing and capable to carry out the program in conjunction with specific federal regulations.

An application must be submitted for Phase 37 and Phase CARES. The application consists of a letter on the agency's letterhead explaining the planned services, how many people expected to be served with the funding, federal employer identification number and the data universal number system number.

Qualified local organizations requesting funds may submit applications to Vicki Smith by 4 p.m. May 26. Proposals may be mailed to P.O. Box 3607 or hand delivered to 4007 Halsey St., Victoria.

For more information call Smith at 361-578-2989 or email at vickismith@cacv.us.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.