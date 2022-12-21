Junior Olympic Archery team

The Victoria Junior Olympic Archery Development team competed at the Texas A&M Archery Invitational on Nov. 12.

Ellie Purcell won first place in the Female Junior Compound division and second place in the Double FITA, Female Junior Compound division. She also won a bronze Olympian pin

Levi Harkey placed second in the Male Cadet Compound division and third in the Double FITA Male Cadet Compound division. He also received a bronze Olympian pin, according to a news release from the Victoria Junior Olympic Archery Development team.

Other results are: 

  • Connor Goehring - Second place Male Compound Bowman
  • Levi Feuerbacher - Third place Male Cub Barebow
  • Trapper Feuerbacher - Fourth place Male Cadet recurve
  • Andan Vick - Fifth place Senior Recurve
  • Amry Feuerbacher - Fifth place Female Cub recurve
  • Dean Rosas - Third place Male Barebow Bowman
  • Lydia Van Meter - Fourth place Cadet Barebow
  • Ellie Van Meter - Second place Bowman Barebow
  • Sarah Kate Jentsch - Third place senior Barebow
  • Addyson Zuydendorp - Third place Female Compound Bowman

