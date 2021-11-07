The Advocate publishes honor rolls for sixth through 12th grades. The A honor roll is published in print. The A and B honor roll is published at VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Bloomington Middle School
First Six Weeks
A Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Andy Guerrero, Shai Hersh, Madison Massey, Kalylle Thayer, Kameron Wyatt. Seventh grade: June Perez, Samara Whitt. Eighth grade: Emma Newman.
A and B Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Jakob Cano, Heaven Chipps, Eduardo Conos, Anayelie Dimas, Aaron Flores, Raelyn Gamez, Ayden Gardner, America Garza, Mia Gonzalez, Terra Greer, Jenell Moreno, Zariyah Parker, Enrique Rodriguez, Payton Ruddick, Kaleb Samayoa, Gracie Sample, Ema Silva. Seventh grade: Bryan Chavez, Dominic Goodale, Antwan Medina, Evenlyn Pedraza, Isaiah Reyna, Andrew Yow. Eighth grade: Jachen Balboa, Jazelle Barefield, Esbady Castillo, Kayla Diaz, Eddna Espinosa, Gabriella Flores, Lizett Garcia, Citlali Gaytan, Yasmina Gonzales, Emma Greer, Isaias Perez, Nehemiah Perez-Melchor, Natalie Ramirez, Julio Salazar.
Bloomington High School
First Six Weeks
A Honor Roll
Ninth grade: Aden Chapa, Madison Sparks. 10th grade: Xavier Garcia, Jeremy Perez, Aracely Pineda, Kenzi Proctor, Khyli Proctor, Christine Walters. 11th grade: Kryslyn Hosey-Johnson, Matthew Thamm. 12th grade: Jaclyn Lerma.
A and B Honor Roll
Ninth grade: Jordyn Brown, Lizette Castillo, Richard Delgado, Dominick Llamas, Joe Martinez, Jayden Rosales, Lyla Sanchez. 10th grade: Ciara Baladez, Ashlyn Bowers, Jesus Delarosa, Antonio Garza, Sicily Goodale, Anthony Madrigal, Savannah Pena, Saul Perez, Ashytynn Pettis, Monica Soto. 11th grade: Damien Barrientes, Skyler Beck, Cynthia Duenez, Dalia Flores, Angelina Granados, Ofir Olguin.
Industrial Jr. High
Second Six Weeks
A Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Myla Barrientos, Cort Bullock, Allie Farley, Isabella Hinojosa, Clancy Kolle, Trevor Ledbetter, Caleb Leita, Julianna Lewis, Brigid Spears, Connor Stutesman, Karson Weinheimer. Seventh grade: Madison Creamer, Kylah Fulkerson, Sadie Herman, Addison Hunt, Mason Hunt, Lyla Kalllus, Myles Nuells, Abigaill Nunez, Briley Smith, John Spears, Karli Stanush. Eighth grade: Olivia Bowers, Adison Cutler, Blake Darilek, Melanie Goss, Madison Kubecka, Whitney Kurtz, Mackenzie Langton-Jones, Morgan Mader, Shelby Pletcher.
A and B Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Michael Barjenbruch, Mason Blakeman, Molly Bowers, Troy Bracknell, Gabriel Briscoe, Straton Carey, Nate Chaney, Jaxon Dentino, Allison Dixon, James Dujka, Kaitlyn Garcia, Joshua Garza, Ember Glassic, Cole Greene, Ryder Harper, Kaylie Harriman, Derek Hempel, Angel Hernandez, Merari Hernandez, Kendall Holiday, Leighton Hunt, Libby Jobes, Claire Karl, Zain Koenig, Wyatt Kurtz, Pyper Lane, Gabrielle Lange, Reagan Little, Khloe Lumpkins, Myles Malek, Lexi Martin, Kinley Mauldin, Mia Miori, Raul Morales, Lilly Nelson, Kayleigh Parker, Aleisa Popp, Jackson Powell, Kassandra Ramirez, Madison Raz, Reagan Rivera, Joseph Smith, Landyn Snyder, Aleia Solano, Serrina Soliz, Taylor Strebeck, Alvin Taylor, Kyle Thomas, Jaziel Thomas, Jonathan Torres, Abilynn Turner, Daniela Urrutia, Layla Vazquez-Martinez, Evelyn Wagner, Brydon Wilbur, Caleb Wolkskill, Timothy Wood, Zayden Woolman, John Wright, Brianna Ybarra. Seventh grade: Consuelo Aguirre, Mackenzie Alaniz, Miley Alaniz, Ella Balensiefen, Braeleigh Benavides, William Bruce, Desiree Charron, Cohen Cooper, Leon Dean, Lyniah Evans, Amry Feuerbacher, Levi Feuerbacher, Cooper Francis, John Franz, Carlon Helms, Angelina Jones, Jayce Kretser, Scarlett Lange, Easton Larew, Addyson Leita, Lauren Leita, Elina Loredo, Gael Montemayor, Kyleigh Pawlik, Allen Pineda, Karter Powell, Ivy Sanchez, Presleigh Sertuche, Haley Sharp, Annie Srp, Austin Stutesman, Brantin Tompkins, Brayden Warren, Jade Woods. Eighth grade: Aubrey Alfaro, Zachary Alvarez, Tanner Amsler, Kylie Benavides, Aerlin Bethany, Molly Brown, Raylei Carlson, Averie Genzer, Avery Harper, Bradley Henry, Miguel Hernandez, Roger Hernandez, Jeremiah Herrera, Kaylee Honc, Allison Hunt, Jack Jobes, Abby Kelley, Cooper Kolle, Garrett Kolodziejczyk, Kathleen Kurtz, Daisy Molina, Frida Montemayor, Kayden Montgomery, Bowen Motley, Emma Moulden, Kyrstin Nieto, Jose O’Brain, Kayla Osburn, Kayden Petru, Lindsay Ramirez, Isaiah Reyes, Ryan Riddle, Alyssibeth Rosales, Caleb Stipancich, Kylee Swoboda, Logan Thomas, Zachary Villarreal, Afton Williams, Cullen Woodring, Yareida Zertuche.
