Editor’s Note: The Advocate publishes honor rolls for sixth through 12th grades. The A honor roll is published in print. The the A and B honor roll is published at VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Goliad Middle School
Semester 2, Cycle 3
A Honor Roll
Seventh grade: Jakson Anderson, Richard Ball, Noah Blevins, Brody Brookhouser, Kayden Caka, Tessa Camacho, Chayse Cisneros, Hannah Clapsaddle, Keelan Coley, Araya Espinoza, Tyler Flores, Taryn Franke, Clara Howard, Barrett Irwin, Garrison Jarzombek, Keagan Kramer, Lainey Kramer, Nicholas Lopez, Raymond Dallas, Isabel Sanchez, Gracyn Schrade, Isaiah Thomas, Tristan Winstead, Nolan Wischkaemper, Addison Yendrey. Eighth grade: Gabriel Aguilar, Julia Aleman, Trinity Anzaldua, Amara Coots, Ariel Coots, Marc Crouch, Isaac Hand, Joseph Hand, Addison Hill, Caleb Hobbs, Gavin Hoefling, Julianne Horner, Lillian Knetl, Allison Lyon, Reese Mangum, Conner Maroney, Jeremiah Nicely, Brice Pittman, Landon Psencik, Matthew Rodriguez, Koltyn Russell, Evan Salge, Shiyla Schmidt, Daryn Schutz, Ava Soliz, Madison Williams.
A and B Honor Rolls
Sixth grade: Landry Aleman, John Almaguer, Sierra Arriazola, Whitten Brock, Chelsea Burns, Ava Butler, Daija Camacho, Tinsley Camacho, Aubrey Cortinas, Preston Edwards, Kyndal Escojido, Knox Gumm, Kaylianna Hill, Ashlynn Kelley, Kyndra Krause, Cassidy Meyer, Lyla Myers, Ruben Naranjo, Hunner Parma, Rylee Proschko, Ryan Rubio, Zak Scheffer, Taryn Schendel, Emmie Scherer, David Sov, Ella Ulbricht, Tristan Verret-Hood, Kinlee Weiser. Seventh grade: Kennadie Auten, Cavan Boyd, Zoe Bures, Brodie Butler, Kristopher Camarillo, Connor Castillo, Bradley Cook, Helen Cowan, Ava Dougherty, Carter Duggan, Kyle Dulock, Jaidyn Flores, Keana Garner, Adriana Gomez, Connor Henkes, Jeremy Jacob, Cheyenne Jones, Trace Laza, Natalie Lill, Gage Maas, Maddox Marek, Jezlyn Martinez, Lillian Monzingo, Laynie Moore, Hayden Niemann, Jada Perry, Trinity Popps, Sara Sanchez Jaxson Sanders, Clayton Schendel, Kylee Seals, Talan Shelton, Maddox Simpson, Sanaya Steptoe, Juleigh Trevino, Jayden Valdez, Sophi Wallek. Eighth grade: Orlando Alvarez, Trenton Bennett, Kaylin Buenger, Reagan Campbell, Ryan Campos, Hunter Cano, Eric Cavazos, Daniela Deleon, D’Andre Dickerson, Kaleb Dulock, Immanuel Espindola, Cash Fortenberry, Payton Foss, Dominque Galindo, James Green, Hannah Griffin, Nevaeh Guerra, Zayda Hobbs, Jordan Jacob, Madalyn Janecek, Cylea Kimbrough, Marleigh Luker, Madison Matula, Liberty McWilliams, Cody Mitchell, Rose Moses, Donovan Perry, Laynie Quesada, Chase Rubio, Hayle Russell, Michael Salaz, Tracer Schendel, Kaedynce Schrader, Shiloh Seals, Garrett Svatek, D’Adrian Tinney-Anderson, Joshua Valdez, Ansley Von Dohlen, Maevyn Wunsch, Kendall Young, Karolynn Youngblood, Cord Zamzow.
