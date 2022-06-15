Some things are just better together, like Abbott and Costello, peaches and cream, peanut butter and jelly, not to mention Mickey and Minnie. Then there is Martinez and Kofron. Who?
Texas artists Vincent Martinez and Conrad Kofron blend their highly contemporary, individualist styles, techniques, and ideas to create joint works of art on canvas that are unique, often playful, sometimes puzzling, occasionally disconcerting, and always interesting. Their exhibition, “ISMLESSNESS” is now showing at the Nave Museum through July 31.
The two went to Victoria High School together, and their art teacher would “sequester us in the little back storage room and make us paint away from all the kids,” Kofron said. “She saw talent in us, and natural ability, and she wanted to make it better. I really appreciate that. She would let us do our own thing ... paint with oils, paint with acrylics and watercolors.”
Their teacher guided them “but if we had some ideas, we would have free rein,” Martinez said.
Kofron said he was always interested in art, even at a very young age. He started drawing with his father when he was 4 years old.
“We would draw pirate ships together,” he said.
The ships were a “structure for creativity,” he explained. “It was a way to express and to bond with him.”
As Kofron got older, that drawing habit became “inking comic books.” Then, he moved to storytelling, and he’d write ghost stories. “I was always making books,” Kofron said. Eventually he enrolled in art classes and was “just always painting, always drawing, always creating.”
Kofron joked that there “was not a sports bone in my body.” He said his parents once put him in T-ball when he was a kid but after getting knocked in the head “I was picking daisies.”
That was his last game.
Martinez was also an “art kid” growing up. He said he’d be at his grandparents’ house.
“I didn’t really want to be outside at all,” he said.
He would draw with the radio playing and his favorite snacks at his side. He especially loved drawing monsters and comic book characters.
“I was into gargoyles,” he said.
Kofron said his parents gave him a lot of art books, and he would spend time at the Victoria Public Library.
“I always thought of art as being this pristine thing,” Kofron said.
He thought all art had to look like a photograph.
“From an early age, I thought of art as being this sacred thing — these beautiful, perfect things on the wall,” he said.
Martinez’s grandfather was a painter, and his home was filled with his paintings that were realistic scenes of Mexican culture. His father’s cousin was the artist Nivia Gonzalez, who is known for her art on the cover of books by Alice Walker and Sandra Cisneros.
“Her art was always around, and she was definitely an inspiration,” Martinez said.
Like many young people in Victoria, Kofron went off to college at the age of 19. He attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. He said he managed to break his dominant drawing hand before he arrived at school, but it didn’t stop him.
“My cast was just covered in charcoal,” he said.
Martinez began his art training at Austin Community College and then attended Texas State University, but it was at a local studio where he really developed his artistic skills.
“I started to really learn from the older artists there,” he said, explaining that working in the studio and taking classes from working professional artists really made a difference.
So how do they work together? Kofron said there are several different things that might happen.
“Sometimes we'll be working on a piece by ourselves. And we'll get kind of, you know, pigeonholed,” Kofron said. So he’ll say to himself, “I'm going to put this in the Vince collaboration pile, so that next time we meet we have a group of unfinished paintings that we can work on together.”
“Another way is like 'The Agave,' (one of the paintings in the exhibition). We had an idea for just a plant. So, we're like, ‘OK, what plant?’ So, we're just going over it,” he said.
They might decide “OK, you draw the plant,” he said. Then that person will do the drawing, and then they will paint it together. “The last way is just empty canvas. One person just starts.”
So, how do they know when they’re finished? Martinez said that is based on “my years of practice.” He said he just knows when it’s done. He can feel it.
Sometimes, however, their consensus that a piece is completed doesn’t quite jive. There will be that “one little thing,” Kofron said, and the next day when they look at it again, they reconsider. It’s a bit of a democratic process.
Kofron emphasized that when painting as a collaboration “The possibilities are endless. ... There's an infinite number of ways to create an image. And we get used to doing these things ourselves. But when you add another person to it, and you're collaborating with them, the possibilities just broaden.”
“Whenever you put yourself in with someone else, and you're doing this new thing, it puts your brain somewhere else where you can really feel like you're learning again,” Kofron said. “It’s like you're doing something for the first time again.”
That experience connects with Martinez. He said working collaboratively is like “finding your tribe ... I was craving an artists’ community. Finding it are the keys to keeping my friendships connected with the people I know who also share that passion.”
