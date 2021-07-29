The Auxiliary 4146 VFW Post Victoria is hosting a Fall Holiday Bazaar Oct. 14 -15 at the post home, 2001 Lova Drive.
Proceeds will benefit veterans and the community. Registration for crafters, vendors of products and resalers wanting to rent a booth will open Sunday. Send an email to aux4146vfw@yahoo.com to get information and the registration form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.