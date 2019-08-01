The second annual Back 2 School Community Resource and School Supply Fair will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St.
There will be free backpacks, door prizes, community resources, hands-on activities, entertainment and music, school supples for all ages, health screenings and free snacks. The event is free and open to the public.
