A benefit barbecue will be held for Raul Mendez Sr. beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Catholic War Veterans Hall, 1007 S. Main St.

Plates are $10 each and include brisket, sausage and sides. For tickets, call Raul Mendez Jr. at 713-492-4092.

