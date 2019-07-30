There will be a benefit barbecue for Juan Gutierrez from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Alicia’s Night Club, 805 S. Delmar St. The menu includes barbecue chicken, sausage, rice, beans and all the trimmings for $10 per plate. Dine-in and drive-thru plates are available.
There will be a live auction, open bar and music.
For tickets and donations, call 361-433-8956 or 361-412-1886.
