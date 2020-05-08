Charles Dickerson
Contributed Photo

 A benefit car wash is planned for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in the Office Depot parking lot. Proceeds from the event will go toward funeral expenses for Charles Dickerson.

The car wash is by donation only; there is no set price, according to a news release. 

