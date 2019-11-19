There will be a benefit for Emmy Saenz from 11 am. to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St.
Saenz was involved in a four-car accident and is now paralyzed. Proceeds from the event will go toward her medical expenses.
If you are unable to attend the event but would like to donate an auction item, call 362-212-8888 to arrange for the item to be picked up.
