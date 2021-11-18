A benefit golf tournament is being held at Riverside Golf Course to help defray the medical costs for Keimryn Lee.
Keimryn, 9, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in April. Her cancer has metastasized, and she had to have an internal prosthetic placed in her left femur, said her mother Askaskia Hobbs.
The benefit is being arranged by Richard Vasquez.
“I just decided that that’s what needed to be done because everyone goes through hardship when that comes up,” said Vasquez. “The biggest message of this is no one fights alone with cancer.”
Those interested should call the Riverside Golf Course at 361-573-4521 to sign up.
The entry fee is $400 per team of four players. The format will be a four person scramble. You can also sponsor a hole for $100.
Cash is preferred for tournament fees. General donations can also be made to Askaskia Hobbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.