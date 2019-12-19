“Paradise Lost and Found,” a delightful comedy about the crazy misunderstandings and confusing happenings at the Lost and Found Department of the Paradise Bus Company.
Auditions are scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the theater, Seventh Street and Avenue D in downtown Shiner.
Bill Matthys will also arrange another time to meet with anyone who cannot attend either of these dates or times. Call him at 361-799-9465.
There are parts for six women, one girl, 9-13 years old, and three men plus backstage, sound and light crews.
