The Bloomington Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual gun raffle fundraiser drawing at noon Saturday.
Following the raffle, a street dance will be held on Illinois Street between First and Second streets. Music will be played by DJ David Rubio.
Hunt Bros. Pizza will give away free pizza slices at the fire department while supplies last to those in attendance.
Other activities include a vehicle smash and bash where for $1 the smasher gets five swings with a sledgehammer at a vehicle that has been given to the department.
After that, a Jaws of Life demonstration will be conducted by the fire department to demonstrate how vehicle extrication is used to help those in need, said said Bloomington Fire Chief Joe Garrison.
For those who wish to join the department and serve their community applications will be available on site.
Also, the department has received donations from two area businesses. CPL contributed $2,500 and LyondellBasell contributed $2,000.
"We make our community better together, " said Garrison.