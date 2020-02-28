Bon Aire Garden Club met Feb. 19 in the home of Gene Montgomery with Helen Grant and Liz Andres as co-hostesses. President Betty Mercer called the meeting to order and Secretary Margaret Clegg read the minutes from the previous meeting..
Master Gardener Jean Knowles presented a program on taking care of gift plants. The Master Gardener gave members information on when and how to water plants such as poinsettias, geraniums, cactus, and bromeliads. There are different categories of pots and a best time to plant gift plants outside. Three things to remember are feed the plants regularly, use proper tools and enjoy growing gift plants.
A business meeting followed the program and a new roster of officers was voted on for the 2020-21 Garden Club year. The officers are Betty Mercer, president; Marian Cole, vice president; Jo Cornstubble, secretary; Liz Andres, treasurer; and Joan Groll, historian.
The March meeting will be at The Club at Colony Creek.
