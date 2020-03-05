Victoria Professional Express Network is having a Boot Scoot’n Bingo fundraiser along with a silent auction March 28 at Schroeder Hall.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 9 p.m. Live music will be provided by the Schroeder Hall Band featuring Rick Evans with guest, Mark Zepeda.
Tickets are $100 per couple and include, bingo, dinner, catered by McMillan’s Barbecue and a chance to win up to $5,000. Dance tickets are $15 per person; children younger than 10 are free. Tickets are available at Northside Ranch Pet and Garden Center.
For more information, call Vicki Wagner, at 361-935-3343 or Vickie Romero, 361-935-8366.
