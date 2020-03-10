The Texas Department of Transportation has started Phase 2 of the project to replace the Farm-to-Market Road 616 bridge.
SB Contractors LLC, of Fentress, was awarded the contract with a bid of about $1.6 million. Traffic will switch on Farm-to-Market Road 616 at Chocolate Bayou. Traffic will now be transitioned onto the completed Phase I bridge structure.
A work zone speed limit will be imposed during the remaining duration of the project while the contractor builds the Phase 2 section of the bridge. The work zone speed limit will be 50 mph. The shift in traffic will last about four months. Motorists should expect possible traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone and should keep the following tips in mind:
- Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
- Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
- Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
