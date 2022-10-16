The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Anna Lou Nix on Oct. 5 in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
Barbara Samples introduced the speaker Constance Filley Johnson, Victoria County District Attorney who presented the GFWC Signature program “Domestic and Sexual Violence and Awareness in Our Community.” She explained how the act of violence is often followed by remorse and make-up, a calm phase when the victim is reluctant to report, before the tension builds up culminating in another period of violence. The duty of the prosecuting attorney is not only to convict but to see that justice is done for the victim as well as the perpetrator.
Martha Tarkington led the pledges to the American and Texas flags. Corresponding Secretary Susan Whitehouse sent a letter of condolence to Mrs. Mooney’s family. Carol McLarry gave the treasure’s report. Membership chair, Pam Pozzi, announced that our next meeting, Oct. 19 is Guest Day. Federation Counselor, Mary Jane Schurtz reported that the GFWC Texas Alamo District Board meeting is Oct. 29 in San Antonio.
Nix announced that the 2021-2022 scrapbook will be displayed until December, and that the pumpkins crafted by Una Mae are available for sale. The president thanked the hostesses Carole Oliphant, Jan Hamilton, Suzanne LaBrecque, Becky Miller and Mary Jane Schurtz. The meeting was adjourned for the Tea Hour.