Erica Briggs, owner of Para Vida Wellness, was the speaker at a recent Bronte C:Lub meeting.
Briggs spoke about her restaurant and food truck where she serves health-conscious meals. She has a blog and plans to offer prepared meals online. She showed examples of foods that can be bought at H-E-B and Sam’s Club, including gluten-free rice, seaweed snacks, and pro-biotic drinks. She also prepared all foods for the tea.
The Bronte Club of Victoria met at 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse. In the absence of club president Anna Lou Nix, Helen Hultquist, first vice president, called the meeting to order. Nix was attending the Alamo District meeting.
The Collect and Pledge of Allegiance were led by Paula Robinson. Secretary Suzanne LeBrecque called roll and read a thank you note from associate member Karen Parker. Carol McLarry gave the treasurer’s report and corresponding secretary Susan Whitehouse reported sending sympathy notes. Pamela Pozzi reported that Bronte has two membership openings. A reminder was made about donations for M. D. Anderson due at the next two meetings.
Susan Cain introduced Briggs as the guest speaker.
Hultquist thanked Briggs for an informative program and thanked hostesses Cain, Nina Di Leo, Cheryl Guthrie, Debbie Morris and Susan Ryan. The meeting was adjourned for the tea hour.