The Bronte Club of Victoria meeting was called to order by President Emily Koenig at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Victoria Women’s Club House. Koenig led the collect and the pledge to the American and Texas flags. Secretary Anna Lou Nix called role and read the minutes. Treasurer LaJuana Roth gave the treasurer’s report. Parliamentarian Charla Borchers Leon reviewed election procedures. Doris Wuensche gave a membership report.
Janie McMahon, Devereaux board member, introduced public issues program speaker Richard Perkins, who is the Devereaux Campus administrator, and Gary Worsham, from the advisory board. After a short video, Perkins described ways their programing nurtures human potential and optimizes independence for both children and adult residents by finding what each person is good at and develops that strength. He referred to a new program for “unaccompanied children” for which Devereaux has just received funding.
Koenig thanked the hostesses for the day, Geri Schroeder, Grace Faulkner, Janet Hutson and Jerra Lee. The meeting was adjourned for the tea hour.
