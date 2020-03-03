The Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Emily Koenig on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Victoria Women’s Club House. Elizabeth Greeson led the collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags.
Pat Blanchard introduced speaker Jim Stofer, president of Victoria Preservation Inc. Stofer presented an International Program, “History of the Gulf Intracoastal Canal and Victoria Barge Canal,” describing the history of navigation and commerce along local waterways, and outlining the economic impact of the canal districts.
Secretary Anna Lou Nix called role and read the minutes.
Victoria Public Library Advisory Board Member Mary Jane Shurtz provided updates on the Victoria Public Library’s renovation projects and book donation suggestions for the coming year.
The following slate of officers was elected for the coming year: Iris Rodgers, president; Ana Lou Nix, first vice president; Cheryl Guthrie, second vice president; Kay Walker, recording secretary; Susan Whitehouse, corresponding secretary; and LaJuana Roth, treasurer.
Koenig thanked the hostesses for the day: Melanie Buchhorn, Fran Edwards, Cheryl Guthrie, Dorothy Guthrie and LaJuana Roth.
The meeting was adjourned for the tea hour.
