The Bronte Club of Victoria’s Fall Friendship Day was called to order by President, Emily Koenig at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Victoria Women’s Club House.
There were 12 guests in attendance. Marie Mooney led the collect and the pledge to the American and Texas flags. Minutes and committee reports were tabled.
Kay Walker introduced the speaker, Jenny Parry, director of programs at Texas Cultural Trust. Parry presented the 2019 State of the Arts Report, detailing the influence that the arts have in shaping the cultural, economic and educational future of Texas. Specifically, students who are enrolled in art courses have improved attendance rates, pass rates on standardized tests and quality of life and health.
She highlighted the Young Texas Masters and Texas Women for the Arts programs. She also explained how the Trust interfaces with the Texas Council for the Arts.
President Koenig thanked the hostesses for the day, who also served as the entertainment committee. They were Camille Miller, Vicki Bauknight, Babs Diebel, Rose Drost, Ila Knabe, Pat Plowman, Wanda Sneddon and Elena Watts.
