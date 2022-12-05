The Bronte Club of Victoria met at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Victoria Women’s Club.
The club house was decorated for Thanksgiving and filled with bright colored leaves, pumpkins, turkeys, and candles. Many thanks to Nancy Ashy, Camille Miller, Iris Rodgers and Diane Siefert for hosting the meeting’s decorations and tea.
The meeting was called to order by Bronte Club president Ann Lou Nix. The Pledge of Allegiance to the United States and Texas flags were led by Karen Parker. Roll call was taken by Suzanne LaBrecque. Mary Stewart led the Women’s Club Pledge.
Nix then introduced the meeting’s guest speaker, historian Judie Allen. She spoke about “Women at the Helm of the Mayflower,” where she outlined the motivations and timeline of the Separatists on the Mayflower voyage, their European origins, and the important role women played in the movement. Allen also shared an account of first, three-day Thanksgiving celebration, noting the critical role Native Americans played by sharing their knowledge of medicine, agriculture, and survival techniques with the colonists. The Bronte club thanked Allen for her presentation by donating a book in her honor to the Victoria City Library.
The meeting continued with Mary Jane Shurtz reporting on the club’s annual donation for M.D. Anderson and other updates related to the club’s charitable efforts. Carrol McLarry provided a treasury
report. Susan Whitehouse reported on Bronte correspondence. The meeting then adjourned, with refreshments following.