Guest Day for the Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President Anna Lou Nix on Oct. 19 in the Victoria Women’s Clubhouse.
Jan Hamilton led the pledges to the American and Texas flags. Suzanne LaBrecque called roll and guests were introduced. Mary K Walrod, our TFWC Federation report coordinator, reviewed an Oct. 17 Victoria Advocate article about Ethel Lee Tracy who was a past president of Bronte Club and Eleanor Roosevelt who visited Victoria as a GFWC guest of Bronte Club.
Elena Watts introduced our speaker, Kate Garcia, Main Street program manager. Garcia presented the master plan for revitalization of DeLeon Plaza and the Main Street area. She explained grant money is available for certain upgrades to downtown Victoria properties.
Barbara Samples and Cheryl Pollock reminded members to start collecting Christmas items for repurposing into wreaths during our December meeting. The new wreaths will be donated to organizations.
Nix thanked the hostesses Emily Koenig, Babs Diebel, Rose Drost, Fran Edwards, Ila Knabe, Jerra Lee, Renae Murray, Geri Schroeder and Wanda Sneddon.
The meeting was adjourned for the Halloween-themed tea hour.