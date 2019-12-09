Bronte Club learns about wine pairing

The Bronte Club of Victoria meeting was called to order by President Emily Koenig at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Victoria Women’s Club House. Doris Wuensche led the collect and the pledge to the American and Texas flags. Secretary Anna Lou Nix called role.
Two members were honored, and Wuensche presented pins for their years in Bronte. Elizabeth “Libby” Naquin Horine was honored for 50 years of membership, and Elizabeth Greeson was honored for 45 years membership in Bronte. Members of their family were guests at the meeting.
Cheryl Guthrie introduced Angie Clarke, owner of Texas Liquors, and her associate Angie Page. They presented a program on “Pairings of Wines with Food.” The beautifully holiday decorated clubhouse was filled with tables on which were displayed foods and cheeses that paired with each wine.
Koenig thanked the hostesses for the day Iris Rodgers, Pat Blanchard, Kathleen Carey, Susan Cohen, Emily Koenig and Ruth Williams.
The meeting was adjourned for dessert and the tea hour.
