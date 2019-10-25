The first meeting of the Bronte Club of Victoria was called to order by President, Emily Koenig at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Victoria Women’s Club House. Elizabeth Greeson led the collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags. Recording Secretary Anna Lou Nix called the roll with 43 members present. Minutes of the May 15 meeting were read and approved.
Koenig welcomed members and introduced her theme for the year, “Take a Moment.”
Susan Cain, Debbie Morris and Camille Miller presented the 2018-19 scrapbook.
Jerra Lee, Cheryl Guthrie and Denise Afflerbach presented the Member Pictorial Directory to each member.
Yearbooks were presented by program chairman MaryK Walrod and members of her committee Denise Afflerbach, Cain, Fran Edwards, Rachel Shepard and Marcy Worsham.
Grace Faulkner introduced the speaker and her son, Jonathan, who is the Facebook Credit Manager, North American Division. He presented a program on Facebook usage, sharing, security and privacy.
Walrod, new Victoria Women’s Club House president, explained the Patron Fund Drive. Koenig announced the GFWC Alamo District Fall meeting in Beeville was Oct. 19.
Koenig thanked the hostesses, Mary Jane Schurtz, Suzanne LaBrecque, Carole Oliphant and Walrod.
