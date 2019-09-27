The Calhoun High School Class of 1978 will host its 40th class reunion Oct. 13, at the Gazebo Restaurant in Port Lavaca.
Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. View the full itinerary on Facebook at CHS Class of ‘78 reunion.
RSVP by Sunday. The cost to attend is $25 per person. For more information, contact lesleylester@msn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.