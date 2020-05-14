Museum of the Coastal Bend is offering at-home summer camp kits for Beginner Scientist, Archaeology 101, and History Explorers. Children will learn and have fun while completing the activities at home with pre-packaged supplies provided by the museum, and common household supplies. All kits include detailed instructions and information on how to access video guides on YouTube.
Kits must be pre-ordered and will be available for pick up at the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the camp’s designated day.
June 27: History Explorers Camp (Grades 4-7)
July 11: Archaeology 101 (Grades 4-7)
July 18: Beginner Scientist (Kindergarten-Grade 3)
Pre-order forms can be downloaded from the museum’s website at museumofthecoastalbend.org or from their Facebook event page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.