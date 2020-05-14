Museum of Coastal Bend

Museum of the Coastal Bend is offering at-home summer camp kits for Beginner Scientist, Archaeology 101, and History Explorers. Children will learn and have fun while completing the activities at home with pre-packaged supplies provided by the museum, and common household supplies. All kits include detailed instructions and information on how to access video guides on YouTube.

Kits must be pre-ordered and will be available for pick up at the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the camp’s designated day.

June 27: History Explorers Camp (Grades 4-7)

July 11: Archaeology 101 (Grades 4-7)

July 18: Beginner Scientist (Kindergarten-Grade 3)

Pre-order forms can be downloaded from the museum’s website at museumofthecoastalbend.org or from their Facebook event page.

