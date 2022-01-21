The 35th Candlelight March will take place Thursday.
Participants will gather at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Victoria at DeLeon Plaza. The march will begin at 7 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a candle or flashlight.
A rosary will be recited, and the group will walk to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 208 W. River St., in Victoria. This year’s speaker is Jason Jones, film producer, author, activist, popular podcast host and human rights worker.
Those who cannot walk can meet at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. There will be transportation back to DeLeon Plaza. Everyone who is against abortion is encouraged to come.
