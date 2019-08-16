Catholic Daughters Court St. Ann celebrates 100th anniversary

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Ann No. 369 recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with a Mass of Thanksgiving and reception. The Mass was celebrated by The Most Rev. Bishop Brendan Cahill, of Victoria, who is also the CDA National Chaplain.
Co-celebrants were Msgr. John Peters, Texas State JCDA chaplain; Fr. Kristopher Fuchs, court chaplain; and Fr. Stephen Vacek, parochial vicar at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
Mistress of ceremonies was Joan Schramek, worthy regent of the court. She introduced special guests Carolyn Malik, CDA national director; and Melodie Brunt, Texas state regent, each of whom presented the court with a memorial plaque.
Court Recording Secretary Diedre Kalina read congratulatory correspondence, after which Immediate Past Regent Donna Moeller and Vice Regent Anne Martin provided history and highlights of the court’s activities. Treasurer Grace Brown led the assembly in prayer. Nelda Matchett was recognized as the longest-serving member in attendance, with over 65 consecutive years.
Court St. Ann was established on May 4, 1919. Highlights include sponsorship of seven new courts in the local area, supporting the Poor Clare Nuns, providing scholarships and hosting the Sweetheart Luncheon. Several members have served at the state level as officers, district deputies and chairwomen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.