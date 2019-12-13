The celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe took place Dec. 11 and 12 at la Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad. This was a two-day celebration that started Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. procession from Santisima Trinidad Hall to the church followed by a rosary, performance by Our Lady of Sorrows matachines and performances by several choir groups. The mariachi led by Raquel Pulido ended the evening.
Thursday, the day began with Las Mananitas at 5 a.m. outside La Capilla de la Santisima Trinidad followed by a 5:30 a.m. Mass officiated by Bishop Brendan Cahill of the Diocese of Victoria. After Mass, attendees gathered at the hall for hot chocolate, hot punch, champurrado and pan dulce.
