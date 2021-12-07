Retired Chaplain Carolyn Cowan spoke to the Morning Study Club on Oct. 21 about the pandemic.

Cowan, who was introduced by Mary Margaret Rieger, chairman of the day, compared the feelings of society toward the current COVID-19 pandemic with the attitudes of the previous Aids outbreak. Some comparable feelings included fear, isolation, separation, and anxiety. As a chaplain, her solutions included being positive and accepting as well as living in the “precious present.”

She ended her program with a poem titled “Acceptance.”

Monetary donations were made to Hospice of South Texas.

In other business, members were given their yearbooks, after which President Bonnie Jones opened the meeting.

Charlyne Abshire led the Collect and the pledges to the American and Texas flags.

Routine business included: reading of the minutes and financial report of the Aug. 19 meeting by secretary-treasurer Gale Helweg; update by the president on the upcoming Alamo District Convention on Nov. 6; and correspondence report. will be held Nov. 6. Each club is to provide numerous and varied items for a service project going to Soldiers’ Angels for military members and families and for a fundraiser for necessary District activities.

Correspondence included a thank you note from The Victoria Women’s Clubhouse to the Club and an appreciation note from the Club to Elena Watts of the Victoria Advocate. After President Jones expressed appreciation to the Yearbook Committee, announcements followed: An update from the Clubhouse Management Committee involving repairs, a Federation report encouraging volunteerism, a reminder of the Veterans Day Parade participation, and a notice that nine years of the Club’s historical records were taken to the History Center at the University of Houston Victoria. The meeting was then adjourned until November 18.