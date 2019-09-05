Moments with our little ones seem to pass all too quickly. So moms, grab your daughters, dress them up in their prettiest princess outfit and spend some time together at Faith Family Church’s annual Pretty Pretty Princess Party. There will be face painting, a photo booth, hair and nails – even a limo ride. There is no cost to attend the event, but T-shirts and concessions will be available for sale. Preschool-aged children and up are welcome. The party is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 in Faith Family Church Connection Center, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane. Skip the lines the day of the event and register online at ffcvictoria.wufoo.com/forms/rm26gbf00ipgkj/.
