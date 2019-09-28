HALLETTSVILLE — People gathered for food and games as the smell of kolaches filled the air and polka music played in the background during the 25th annual Kolache Fest.
The festival that took place at the Knights of Columbus Hall consisted of kolache sales, kolache eating contests, a kolache making demo and even an 8-foot kolache.
In addition to kolaches, there were many different vendors with items and food for sale.
This was the seventh year that the festival featured an 8-foot kolache, made by Dirt Road Cookers.
“I started here in 2012, and I’ve been here every year,” said Kurt Oefinger, owner of Dirt Road Cookers.
The giant kolache consisted of four different toppings: cream cheese, apple, strawberry and peach.
During the kolache eating contest, participants competed to see who could eat one, two or three cream cheese kolaches the fastest.
The first age group for the kolache eating contest was 5- to 10-year-olds, who each ate one kolache. The next age group was 11- to 15-year-olds, who each ate two kolaches. The final age group was for those ages 16 and up, each eating three kolaches.
The 2019 Kolache Queen, Emily Castillo, gave a kolache making demonstration, including samples of her own kolaches, for people to taste and copies of her recipe.
“I have actually only made kolaches a few times, but I do love eating them” Castillo said. “I am a pastry chef, so I am experienced with bread generally.”
Castillo was born in Michigan and moved to her family’s property in Hallettsville, where she now runs a catering business with her husband at Twin Oaks Ranch.
Mieko and Darrell Wachel have been coming to the Kolache Festival every year since it began 25 years ago.
“I have never made kolaches, but I am going to make hers,” Mieko Wachel said.
