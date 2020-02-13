Children’s Discovery Museum will have two camps during spring break, March 16-20.
The Design, Build and Sail will be from 2 to 4 p.m for children ages 9-13.
This week-long adventure will take students from build to float as they design, prep, construct and sail their own plastic profile boats.
At the end of the camp students will take the boats out and launch them in the water. All water activity will be supervised by a trained lifeguard.
The second camp will be City Camp from 9 a.m. to noon for children ages 3-8.
This is a learning experience that includes five themed days based on PlayTown, the museum’s newest exhibit. Each day a different area will be highlighted from the circus to the vet clinic. Local community experts will visit the museum to enhance the theme for each day with hands-on, job-related activities for the campers. Drop in for the day, or let them spend the whole week.
Register online at cdmgoldencrescent.com/explore/camps/spring-break-camp/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.