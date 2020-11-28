Christmas decorations are popping up everywhere as people get ready for Christmas. For the Advocate's next reader contributed photo contest we want to see your decorations. They can be photos of the outside or inside of your home or maybe a single ornament that has a special meaning. The options are limitless.
Please tell us a little about the photo when you submit it.
To enter the contest, submit your photo to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Dec. 29 for a chance to win a prize. Please include your name and contact information so we can contact you if we have questions.
