Christmas on the Square returns in partnership with artisan market

The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation and the Victoria Main Street Program will host Christmas on the Square, an evening of festive events and activities in historic downtown Victoria.
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with family activities at DeLeon Plaza, including cookies and cocoa; winter-themed inflatables; a petting zoo; pictures with Santa; foam snow; and other activities provided by Victoria Parks & Recreation, the Victoria Public Library, the Victoria Police Department, the Children’s Discovery Museum and Crossroads Art House.
At 5:30 p.m., the lighting ceremony for the H-E-B Christmas Tree will begin. The 30-foot tree will remain on display through mid-January and will play a musical light show every half hour during the evenings.
Also during the event, Mother Cluckers Downtown will host an open-air market with more than 100 vendors selling unique wares along Main Street and the surrounding side streets.
Other activities include:
- 6:30 p.m.: VISD choral performances at DeLeon Plaza and Mother Cluckers stage (in the parking lot behind The Box Coffee Bar).
- 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Storytime with Mrs. Claus at City Hall. The Victoria Police Department will host a wish list letter writing station.
- 7-9 p.m.: Bach Festival performances by Hill Country Brass at DeLeon Plaza
- 8-10 p.m.: Jennifer Birmingham performs on the Mother Cluckers stage
Handicapped-accessible parking will be available in the Victoria County Bridge Street Annex parking lot.
Street closures
The following streets will close from 7 p.m. Dec. 1 to 11 p.m. Dec. 2:
- Main Street between Goodwin Avenue and Church streets, along with surrounding side streets
- The streets bounding DeLeon Plaza (traffic will still be able to turn from Forrest Street onto Bridge Street
- Santa Rosa Street between Main Street and Bridge Street will be partially unblocked until 5 p.m. Dec. 2 to allow access to Prosperity Bank.
On Saturday, parts of downtown will be barricaded starting at 1:30 p.m. in preparation for the Christmas Parade of Lights. The parade will travel on Main Street between Goodwin Avenue and Church Street, then continue one block west toward Bridge Street and proceed north on Bridge Street back to Goodwin Avenue.
Stay connected
To learn more about the Victoria Main Street Program, visit www.victoriatx.gov/mainstreet. For more information about Parks & Recreation events and programs, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.