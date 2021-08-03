The city of Victoria announced the 2021 Bootfest line up Tuesday afternoon.
On Friday, the mainstage will feature Glitch, Grupo Vidal, LC Rocks, and AJ Castillo.
Mason Lively, Little Texas, and Joe Nichols will take the stage Saturday.
AJ Castillo, who is the headliner Friday night, is a Tejano artist known for his energetic live performances and unique accordion style, according to the city's press release. Saturday, the headliner is Joe Nichols, a Nashville star known for such hits as "Brokenheartsville" and "Sunny and 75."
Bootfest is Victoria's largest free festival and will be celebrating its tenth year. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The two-day festival highlights country, Tejano, variety and rocker performers from across the Crossroads area and the nation.
