City’s new online registration launches for summer sports leagues

The City of Victoria’s Parks & Recreation Department has opened registration for its summer sports leagues through a new online system, and the public is encouraged to participate.
Participants will be able to register for the summer leagues using CommunityPass, a new unified location for registrations and reservations within Parks & Recreation, by visiting www.register.capturepoint.com/CityofVictoria, according to a news release from the city of Victoria.
CommunityPass also can be used to reserve City of Victoria facilities such as fields, pavilions and splash pads. Fields will open for reservations June 1, and pavilions will open June 1 on a first-come, first-served basis. These facilities had been closed to the public amidst COVID-19 concerns and according to CDC recommendations to socially distance. Playgrounds and splash pads will remain closed until further notice.
Parks and Recreation had canceled its spring leagues to comply with social distancing measures. Participants who registered for a spring league that was canceled will have the option of applying their spring registration fee to the cost of registration for a summer league.
Various sports leagues will take place throughout the summer, starting June 8, with registration deadlines as soon as June 3.
• 4x4 sand volleyball: $150 per team of up to eight players with leagues including women’s, men’s, high school girls’ and coed; registration closes June 3, and games will be played Thursdays starting June 11 at the Aggie Sand Volleyball Courts in Riverside Park. Teams are guaranteed eight games.
• Cornhole/washers: $75 for a team of two plus an optional alternate; registration closes June 3, and games will be played Wednesdays starting June 10 at Aero Crafters. Players are guaranteed eight games.
• Disc golf: $20 per person; registration closes June 3, and rounds start June 8 in Riverside Park; players will have one week to complete each round.
• Fastpitch softball: $150 per team plus an umpire fee of $50 that can be paid at plate with a high school league including junior and varsity divisions; registration closes June 5. Games will be played Tuesdays starting June 16 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
• Kickball: $300 per team of up to 20 players; registration closes June 19, and games will be played Wednesdays starting July 1 at the Victoria Adult Softball Complex. Teams are guaranteed eight games.
• Slowpitch softball: $300 per team of up to 20 players, or 30 players in the women’s league, with leagues including coed Monday nights, men’s league Tuesday and Thursday nights, women’s league Tuesday nights and open faith, and industry leagues Friday nights; registration closes June 19, and games start June 29 at the Victoria Adult Softball Complex. Teams are guaranteed eight games.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 361-485-3200
