The Texas Department of State Health Services recently awarded the Victoria City Secretary’s office with an Exemplary Five Star Service Award for its excellence in service to the public.
The award recognizes the exceptional accuracy and timeliness of Victoria’s City Secretary Office in filing birth and death records with the state office, as well as training and services, according to a news release from the city.
City Secretary April Hilbrich said this is the eighth time in the past 10 years that the office has earned the exemplary designation and the 17th time in the last 21 years it has earned special recognition from the state.
“My team is dedicated to making certain that residents can access birth and death records from the Secretary’s Office at City Hall in a timely manner, she said. “It truly is a team effort because we all work to provide accurate information to the state and strong customer service for the people who need records.”
The Vital Statistics Section of the State Department of Health Services maintains vital records for the state of Texas, including, birth and death certificates, marriage applications and divorce records. In January, the State opened a new system for reporting vital statistics records called the Texas Electronic Vital Events Registrar. The Five Star Service Award for the City of Victoria also reflects the appropriate and accurate use of the new system.
City Manager Jesús A. Garza said the fact that this is a repeat recognition for the department proves their dedication to provide excellence in service.
“April, Angelina and Faith are great examples of the committed staff we have on the City of Victoria team,” he said. “They prove their professionalism every day in their customer service interactions whether it is for vital records, permits, or providing information on city functions. We are proud of their accomplishments and congratulate them on the receipt of this award.”
The office of the City Secretary is located on the first floor of City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St. The position of the City Secretary is a statutory position required by state law and the city charter. In addition to the duties of the position, the City Secretary serves as the supervisor for the City Secretary’s Office and is the local registrar for Victoria County.
