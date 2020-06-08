City seeks applicants for Planning Commission

The City of Victoria Planning Commission meets May 21 at the City Council chambers, 105 W. Juan Linn St.

 Photo contributed by City of Victoria

The City of Victoria is seeking to fill two full terms and two unexpired terms on the Planning Commission, a volunteer organization that oversees the platting and subdivision of land in Victoria’s jurisdiction.

The Planning Commission reviews submitted plats and variance requests to ensure that development projects follow city codes. Meetings are conducted at 5:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the City Council chambers.

Commissioners serve three-year terms. The two unexpired terms, which became available after two commissioners resigned, will expire in August 2022. The two available full terms will expire in August 2023.

To apply, go to victoriatx.gov and fill out the “Application for Appointment to a Board/Commission/Committee” form on the “Boards & Commissions” page, or pick up a form at the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall. Completed forms must be returned to the City Secretary’s Office; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX 77901; faxed to 316-485-3045; or emailed to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov.

Applications must be returned no later than June 26. Appointments will be announced at the July 21 City Council meeting.

For more information, call Planning at 361-485-3360 or the City Secretary’s Office at 361-485-3040.

