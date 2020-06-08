City seeks applicants for Planning Commission

The City of Victoria is seeking to fill two full terms and two unexpired terms on the Planning Commission, a volunteer organization that oversees the platting and subdivision of land in Victoria’s jurisdiction.
The Planning Commission reviews submitted plats and variance requests to ensure that development projects follow city codes. Meetings are conducted at 5:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the City Council chambers.
Commissioners serve three-year terms. The two unexpired terms, which became available after two commissioners resigned, will expire in August 2022. The two available full terms will expire in August 2023.
To apply, go to victoriatx.gov and fill out the “Application for Appointment to a Board/Commission/Committee” form on the “Boards & Commissions” page, or pick up a form at the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall. Completed forms must be returned to the City Secretary’s Office; mailed to P.O. Box 1758, Victoria, TX 77901; faxed to 316-485-3045; or emailed to ahilbrich@victoriatx.gov.
Applications must be returned no later than June 26. Appointments will be announced at the July 21 City Council meeting.
For more information, call Planning at 361-485-3360 or the City Secretary’s Office at 361-485-3040.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.