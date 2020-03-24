On Wednesday the city of Victoria will close or reduce the following streets for two days, weather permitting, so that pavement repairs can be made:
- Closed: Ben Jordan Street from Sam Houston Drive to Crestwood Drive
- Closed: Delmar Drive from Port Lavaca Drive to Pleasant Green Drive
- Closed: Intersection of Northeast Water Street, Convent Street and Hopkins Street
- Reduced to one lane: Airline Road from Palmetto Drive to Avon Drive (flagmen will conduct traffic)
Signs will be placed in these areas to notify drivers that the streets are closed or reduced. Motorists are urged to exercise extra caution and expect some travel delays.
These repairs are related to the $244,472 Street Mill/Overlay Repair project.
For more information, contact Public Works/Engineering at 361-485-3340.
