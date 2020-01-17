Victoria Electric Cooperative holds an essay contest for high school students each year with the winning students selected to attend the Government-in-Action Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.
The co-op covers the cost of Youth Tour for the contest winners. With airfare, hotel accommodation, meals and attractions, the trip is valued at more than $2,500 per student.
All Youth Tour participants can apply to be on the national Youth Leadership Council. One student is selected from each state, and all members of the YLC return to D.C. in July for a leadership workshop through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
The next Government-in-Action Youth Tour is June 17-26.
To apply, eligible entrants must be a high school sophomore or junior, be a dependent of a Victoria Electric Cooperative member with permanent resident status in the co-op’s service area and submit an application and essay.
Applications must arrive at Victoria EC by Jan. 31. They can be submitted online at victoriaelectric.coop
For more information about Youth Tour, visit YouthTour.org and TexasYouthTour.com or contact Brittany Marsh at 361-573-2428 or bmarsh@victoriaelectric.coop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.