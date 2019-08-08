The Coastal Bend Beekeepers Association will host its monthly meeting and workshop 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St. Meetings are free to the public and are kid-friendly. Steven Brackman will talk about queen rearing. Contact the Coastal Bend Beekeepers at coastalbendbeekeepers@gmail.com.
Club News
Coastal Bend Beekeepers Association to hear presentation on queen rearing
