CoBALT crew featured in DigNation Festival

The Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team, who man the Public Archaeology Lab at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, will be featured in an international online archaeology festival.
For the past 17 years, CoBALT has worked at a Victoria County site where evidence of 10,000 years of human habitation may be found.
A video about their stewardship efforts will be included in the lineup for DigNation: Big Dig Energy, a two-day digital festival that brings together some of the best archaeologists around the world.
The festival will be held June 13-14, and registration is free. Visit DigVentures.com to register.
The MCB Public Archaeology Lab is located in the basement of the Victoria College Library and open to the public from 10 a.m.- noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
