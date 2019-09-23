Colonial Dames hear program on Nathaniel Bacon

The John Brewer Chapter of the Colonial Dames of the 127th century had its first meeting of the term Sept. 13 at The Club at Colony Creek with 14 members and guests present.
Pauline Hendryx, announced the upcoming project of collecting personal items, such as shampoo, toothbrushes and hairbrushes for an emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence.
Simone Tipton, National Defense chairwoman, reported on the recent establishment of the U.S. Space Command by the Department of Defense.
A "Colonial Moment," presented by Joan Mathieu, focused on discipline in colonial schools. The featured speaker was Martha Jones, local genealogist and historian, who presented the unresolved controversy of “Nathaniel Bacon: Good Guy, Bad Guy?” Bacon, born in England to a wealthy family and educated at Cambridge, emigrated to Virginia in 1674 at the age of 27 and bought considerable acreage on the frontier. With fears of Indian raids, Bacon was already labeled as both a leader and a rabble-rouser, requested and was denied a military commission to fight the Indians. Revered by other settlers, he then formed his own civilian army and began, often unprovoked, attacks on Indian settlements and led an insurrection to depose the colonial government.
